Tyra Banks Praises Olivia Jade Ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 Premiere
Prior to this, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli admitted that she hoped to show 'a different side of me' on the ABC dancing competition show.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyra Banks defends Olivia Jade's casting in upcoming season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars". The model, who serves as both the host and executive producer of the show, has nothing but good words for the 21-year-old social media star.

"I think Olivia is so brave," Tyra said of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli's daughter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think people don't know her, they know what happened to her."

She went on to say, "She has said that she did not know about what was going on and it's really sad, and it's very hurtful when something publicly happens but you had nothing to do with it. So I trust that she says she didn't know."

Referring to the college admissions scandal involving Lori's parents who were jailed for it, Tyra added, "She is having to deal with that and I think she's coming to 'Dancing with the Stars' to be able to tell her story and show her vulnerability. And is she a celebrity? Not traditionally, but what is a celebrity today? If that's the case then there's no Instagram influencer that is a celebrity. We are in a whole different world and celebrity has taken a turn and a change."

The former judge of "America's Next Top Model" believed that "if people are talking about you, you're famous and you can be on 'Dancing with the Stars'."

Prior to this, Olivia admitted that she hoped to show "a different side of me" on the ABC dancing competition show. "I just want to make it very clear that it is important to learn from the past and I am a big believer in second chances," she shared. "I am still young and I am still trying to figure it out and I hope that I just continue to grow every day. And I think because this process is so challenging, you learn so much about yourself, which I am excited for. [I'm] putting myself outside of my comfort zone."

Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars" is set to premiere on Monday, September 20 on ABC.

