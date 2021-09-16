Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Dismissed

Instagram Celebrity

A judge tosses the lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe who alleges that the 'Personal Judge' singer raped her after they started dating in 2011 and made her watch a video featuring abuse of a groupie.

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has one less problem now. The embattled singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, has scored a major victory in one of sexual assault lawsuits against him, which was filed by an ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

The lawsuit by a Jane Doe was dismissed by a judge on Tuesday, September 14. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ and confirmed by Pitchfork, the judge ruled that the statute of limitations had passed on the woman's claims.

The judge argued that the allegations outlined in the lawsuit "are not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule." The judge also dismissed the suit because the woman couldn't specify how her memory was repressed, or why she didn't learn of it earlier.

Though so, the woman has 20 days to amend the suit with additional details about her allegedly repressed memories and the statute of limitations, and refile the complaint.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County state Superior Court in May, the woman claims she started dating Marilyn in 2011 before he raped her and forced her to watch a gruesome film depicting abuse of a groupie.

The said video featured abuse of a groupie which took place after a 1996 appearance by the band at the Hollywood Bowl. According to Jane Doe, a young fan was seen being forced to drink urine, threatened with a gun. She also claimed that the fan might have been pistol-whipped.

The woman said she was afraid for her life after watching the clip. She decided to return a key to Manson's home. However, he then forcibly raped her in addition to threatening to kill her.

Though the lawsuit has been dismissed, Marilyn is still facing other lawsuits by three other women, including "Game of Thrones" star Esme Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and an ex-assistant.