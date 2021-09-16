 
 

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Dismissed

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Dismissed
Instagram
Celebrity

A judge tosses the lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe who alleges that the 'Personal Judge' singer raped her after they started dating in 2011 and made her watch a video featuring abuse of a groupie.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson has one less problem now. The embattled singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, has scored a major victory in one of sexual assault lawsuits against him, which was filed by an ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

The lawsuit by a Jane Doe was dismissed by a judge on Tuesday, September 14. According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ and confirmed by Pitchfork, the judge ruled that the statute of limitations had passed on the woman's claims.

The judge argued that the allegations outlined in the lawsuit "are not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule." The judge also dismissed the suit because the woman couldn't specify how her memory was repressed, or why she didn't learn of it earlier.

Though so, the woman has 20 days to amend the suit with additional details about her allegedly repressed memories and the statute of limitations, and refile the complaint.

  See also...

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County state Superior Court in May, the woman claims she started dating Marilyn in 2011 before he raped her and forced her to watch a gruesome film depicting abuse of a groupie.

The said video featured abuse of a groupie which took place after a 1996 appearance by the band at the Hollywood Bowl. According to Jane Doe, a young fan was seen being forced to drink urine, threatened with a gun. She also claimed that the fan might have been pistol-whipped.

The woman said she was afraid for her life after watching the clip. She decided to return a key to Manson's home. However, he then forcibly raped her in addition to threatening to kill her.

Though the lawsuit has been dismissed, Marilyn is still facing other lawsuits by three other women, including "Game of Thrones" star Esme Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline and an ex-assistant.

You can share this post!

Elsa Hosk Fires Back at Critics for Calling Her Nude Pics With Baby Daughter 'Child Pornography'
Related Posts
Marilyn Manson Defended by Westside Gunn Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Marilyn Manson Defended by Westside Gunn Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Marilyn Manson Pleads Not Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges in New Hampshire Assault Case

Marilyn Manson Pleads Not Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges in New Hampshire Assault Case

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Marilyn Manson Accused of Spitting Snot at Videographer

Marilyn Manson Accused of Spitting Snot at Videographer

Most Read
Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?
Celebrity

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Troye Sivan Strips Down to G-String in Behind-the-Scenes Pic of His Met Gala Look

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Rick Ross Celebrates Son's 16th Birthday by Giving Him Wingstop Franchise

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'

Gabrielle Union Claims Her 'Terrifying' Encounter With Racists in Croatia Left Her 'Numb'