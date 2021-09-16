Chuck D and Flavor Flav Call Each Other Out in New Dispute Over Public Enemy Tour

WENN/FayesVision/Instar Music

Chuck D slams his bandmate's 'tired and stupid' allegations suggesting he is blocking the group from getting back on the road following new album release.

Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chuck D has hit back at bandmate Flavor Flav's claim he's blocking a Public Enemy reunion tour.

Flav spoke to TMZ.com overnight and insisted in the video that he's "not the hold up of this Public Enemy project." Instead, he suggested Chuck's failure to sign a "partnership agreement" is what's preventing them from getting back on the road.

However, Chuck - real name Carlton Ridenhour - has now hit back in a statement via his publicist as he labelled Flav's allegations "tired and stupid."

"Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn," he said. "He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it's permanent. Over. He can't file again. He lost."

"Even after all of this, even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it's time to change. Everybody in the situation can't be burdened with picking up his slack."

He added, "The key word in 'Brothers Gonna Work It Out' is the word 'work.' We're always gonna be brothers regardless, but Flav's gotta do the work and there ain't no getting down without the work. Simple as that."

The new feud between Chuck D and Flavor Flav came only a year after their 2020 dispute.

The duo previously clashed over their different political views as Chuck D supported Bernie Sanders. As Chuck was tapped to perform at Bernie's campaign, Flavor fired off cease-and-desist notice to prevent Public Enemy's songs and likeliness from being used during the rally.

Chuck later said Public Enemy would be "moving forward" without Flavor Flav, and the two were engaged in a war of words. However, Chuck D eventually said the feud was just a PR stunt to promote their new album.