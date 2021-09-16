 
 

Ed Sheeran Says American Awards Shows Are Filled With Resentment and Hatred After MTV VMAs

Following MTV VMAs performance, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker says he is dreading American awards shows and much prefers music events in his home country.

  • Sep 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran finds British award shows a lot more fun than American ones.

Fresh from scooping four prizes at Sunday's (12Sep21) MTV Video Music Awards in New York, the "Shape of You" hitmaker admits he finds his U.S. rivals really competitive.

"The room is filled with resentment and hatred towards everyone else and it's quite an uncomfortable atmosphere," he tells Audacy's "The Julia Show" podcast.

"All the artists are sweet people, but they're like, surrounded by entourages that want them to win too, so it's one artist surrounded by ten people and another artist surrounded by ten people and everyone is kind of giving each other the side-eye (hostile glare)."

But he's not talking specifically about the VMAs.

"It's nothing to do with MTV or the award show, it's at all the other awards shows - Billboards, Grammys, AMAs (American Music Awards)...," he adds. "It's just lots of people wanting other people to fail and I don't like that."

The Brit much prefers how things are done back home.

"In England, our award shows are just like, everyone gets drunk and no one really cares who wins or loses, it's just sort of a good night out."

And he insists he's not alone in dreading the American prizegivings which make him "sad."

"People get the same feeling as me at those award shows," he notes. "I've spoke to people and they're like, 'I just felt really depressed afterwards (sic).' The atmosphere is just not nice... It's a really, really horrible atmosphere to be in there."

"I always walk away feeling sad and I don't like it."

