'Twins' Sequel Sets Tracy Morgan as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger's Lost Sibling
Speaking of 'Triplets' in a new interview, director/producer Ivan Reitman says that the follow up to the comedy hit started with a suggestion when Arnold met Eddie Murphy.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Tracy Morgan has joined Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger for the long-awaited "Twins" sequel.

The former "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock" regular will play an unlikely long lost sibling of the characters Julien and Vincent, who led director/producer Ivan Reitman's 1988 original, a huge comedy hit for Universal.

"Triplets" will begin shooting in January 2022, according to Deadline.

" 'Twins' was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them," Reitman told the outlet. "It was, 'I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.' We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on 'Coming 2 America', he got himself booked up heavily."

"We knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I'd been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him. Now, we'll go out and try and put the money together and get it made."

Opening up about the premise for "Triplets", the filmmaker adds, "Secretly, there was a third baby born, a black baby, who hasn't been in touch with his siblings."

"They don't know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it's how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It's really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together."

