 
 

Chrissy Teigen Insists 'No Shame' as She Undergoes Procedure to Remove Fat From Cheeks

Chrissy Teigen Insists 'No Shame' as She Undergoes Procedure to Remove Fat From Cheeks
Instagram
Celebrity

The cookbook author reveals she has gone under the knife to have fat removed from her cheeks and insists she's not ashamed of being open about her cosmetic procedure.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model and author Chrissy Teigen has undergone a procedure to remove fat from her famously full cheeks.

The star shared the news on her Instagram Story on Saturday (12Sep21), revealing she paid a visit to Jason Diamond, a facial plastic surgeon who has appeared on reality TV shows "Dr. 90210" and "Celebrity Plastic Surgeons".

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," Teigen said in the clip, pointing to her newly sculpted cheekbones, adding, "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

She captioned the footage, "No shame in my dr diamond game."

The cookbook writer, who's married to musician John Legend, has been open about her past surgical procedures and once joked, "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," admitting she'd had work done on her forehead, nose and lips.

  See also...

Last year (20), she revealed she was having her breast implants removed and Teigen also underwent surgery for uterine lining condition endometriosis in February (21).

In 2019, she even had Botox injected into her armpits to help with sweating problems, a procedure also performed by Diamond.

She later described the treatment as the "BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE."

"It made me feel better in strapless dresses, and I felt more confident," she explained.

Meanwhile, she said of her breast reduction procedure, "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Warned by Dr. Fauci About Spreading Misinformation After Vaccine Impotency Claims
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her 'Longest Streak' of Sobriety With Sweet Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her 'Longest Streak' of Sobriety With Sweet Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen Admits to Feeling 'Slightly Down' Nearly a Year After Suffering Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Admits to Feeling 'Slightly Down' Nearly a Year After Suffering Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Bob Haircut Inspired by Kourtney Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Bob Haircut Inspired by Kourtney Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Amy Schumer Mocking Her Singing Happy Birthday to Barack Obama

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Amy Schumer Mocking Her Singing Happy Birthday to Barack Obama

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet