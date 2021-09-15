Chrissy Teigen Insists 'No Shame' as She Undergoes Procedure to Remove Fat From Cheeks

Instagram Celebrity

The cookbook author reveals she has gone under the knife to have fat removed from her cheeks and insists she's not ashamed of being open about her cosmetic procedure.

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Model and author Chrissy Teigen has undergone a procedure to remove fat from her famously full cheeks.

The star shared the news on her Instagram Story on Saturday (12Sep21), revealing she paid a visit to Jason Diamond, a facial plastic surgeon who has appeared on reality TV shows "Dr. 90210" and "Celebrity Plastic Surgeons".

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," Teigen said in the clip, pointing to her newly sculpted cheekbones, adding, "And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?"

She captioned the footage, "No shame in my dr diamond game."

The cookbook writer, who's married to musician John Legend, has been open about her past surgical procedures and once joked, "Everything about me is fake except my cheeks," admitting she'd had work done on her forehead, nose and lips.

Last year (20), she revealed she was having her breast implants removed and Teigen also underwent surgery for uterine lining condition endometriosis in February (21).

In 2019, she even had Botox injected into her armpits to help with sweating problems, a procedure also performed by Diamond.

She later described the treatment as the "BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE."

"It made me feel better in strapless dresses, and I felt more confident," she explained.

Meanwhile, she said of her breast reduction procedure, "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"