Report: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Rekindle Romance During Pandemic

Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Some couples broke up and made up during the COVID-19 lockdowns and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson may be one of those who have benefited from the situation. Rumor has it that the former spouses have rekindled their romance during the pandemic.

According to Vanity Fair's report, the Duke of York and his ex-wife have grown closer while living together during the pandemic. Now, he is said to be keen to remarry the mother of his daughters if he's able to move on with his life following allegations of sexual abuse.

"Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year," a well-placed source tells the site. "They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic. It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew's way."

Andrew, the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and late Prince Philip, married Sarah at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986. They have two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1996, but Sarah has remained supportive of her ex-husband amid allegations of sexual assault, which the duke has denied.

The Duchess of York recently told Polsat News that she still lives by her vows from her 1986 marriage, even though the couple has divorced. "I keep my commitment, no matter what," so the 61-year-old royal said.

Andrew has been relieved from his royal duties amid the controversy. In November 2019, the palace confirmed that the 61-year-old prince was to step down from all 230 of his patronages, although he expressed a wish to have some sort of public role at some future time.

He currently faces a sex-assault lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the prince three times, beginning when she was 17.