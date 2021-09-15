Lil Nas X Accused of Starting a Cult

Instagram Celebrity

A TikTok user points out that the 'MONTERO' rapper has joined forces with musician Chichi The Eternal to 'revolutionize the music industry' and have started a church.

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X's life seemingly won't be free of controversy anytime soon. Having faced backlash for his "Satan Shoes" which contain human blood several months ago, he is now reported to have started a cult.

A TikTok user has pointed out that the Grammy Award-winning artist has teamed up with musician Chichi The Eternal to start the church of Montero, with the latter allegedly being introduced as the prophet of LiL Nas. Their goal is to "revolutionize the music industry."

The TikToker then shared a clip of the so-called Church's new video, in which a choir consisting of women dressing as nuns and men dressing as monks sings "until The Eternal wakes to save the rap game."

At the end of her video, the TikTok user shaded Lil Nas and his "Church," writing on it, "Definitely not Lil Nas X artist. Definitely not a cult."

Dismayed by the report, one person commented, "All they have to do is stop giving him so much attention and the hype will die down. This is a false prophet and he will be handled by God." Another shocked user wrote, "Lord I pray for the days ahead of us! I pray for our children! This is insane! Our kids are watching this! They knew it's influencing our children! Smh." A third critic remarked, "They going to hell."

Someone else joked, "I'd rather join kanye's church," referring to Kanye West's Sunday Service which he started in 2019. Another defended Lil Nas, "It's was ok when Kayne did it. tf is wrong with ppl all of this is WRONG AF."

Chichi The Eternal and Lil Nas' project was first reported in August. At the time, an article published on Entertainment Monthly News noted that "while numerous of the changes that the music scene has gone through are irrefutably positive, much is yet to be done to make it an inclusive, representative, and non-exploitative space for all aspiring artists as there remain mechanisms in place that favors those who can pay their way to the top."

"In a move to challenge the status quo, he has partnered with Lil Nas X, a powerhouse acclaimed not only for demolishing records but also for redefining what hip-hop means," it continued to read, before including a statement from Chichi The Eternal.

"Through a deal with his new company House of Montero, I will have the opportunity to produce music and initiate other creative endeavors designed to get one powerful message across - the message being that God loves each one of us dearly, no more than the next man," so he said. "It's up to us to learn how to love ourselves and do what makes us happy to live a fruitful, sufficient life."