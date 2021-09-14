Tommy Lee: Sebastian Stan Told Me 'Pam and Tommy' Is 'Really Beautiful Story'

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision Celebrity

The Motley Crue star weighs in on a new show about his infamous sex tape leak when met on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

AceShowbiz - Rocker Tommy Lee has given Sebastian Stan his blessing to portray him in a new show about his infamous sex tape leak, insisting he has been told the project is "beautiful."

Speaking on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, the Motley Crue star told Entertainment Weekly he has known Sebastian for some time and the pair has discussed "Pam & Tommy".

"From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Tommy said. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

However, sources close to Tommy's ex, Pamela Anderson, insist she won't be signing off on the series, produced by Seth Rogen - or even watching Lily James' portrayal of the former "Baywatch" star.

"Pamela has no intention of watching this Godawful show, absolutely not. Never," an insider told The Sun. "She's never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy and doesn't care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them."

Meanwhile, Pamela's friend Courtney Love has already condemned the series, writing on Instagram, "I find this so f**king outrageous... It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."

"My heart goes out to Pammy... further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f**k she is."

Though Tommy, who divorced Pamela in 1998, is looking forward to the upcoming miniseries, he admitted to Entertainment Tonight that the situation in real-life was tough. "The story's actually cool, what actually happened wasn't," he said, adding that "people need to know" what occurred.