 
 

Tommy Lee: Sebastian Stan Told Me 'Pam and Tommy' Is 'Really Beautiful Story'

Tommy Lee: Sebastian Stan Told Me 'Pam and Tommy' Is 'Really Beautiful Story'
WENN/Instagram/FayesVision
Celebrity

The Motley Crue star weighs in on a new show about his infamous sex tape leak when met on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rocker Tommy Lee has given Sebastian Stan his blessing to portray him in a new show about his infamous sex tape leak, insisting he has been told the project is "beautiful."

Speaking on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12, the Motley Crue star told Entertainment Weekly he has known Sebastian for some time and the pair has discussed "Pam & Tommy".

"From what he's told me, really beautiful story," Tommy said. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

However, sources close to Tommy's ex, Pamela Anderson, insist she won't be signing off on the series, produced by Seth Rogen - or even watching Lily James' portrayal of the former "Baywatch" star.

  See also...

"Pamela has no intention of watching this Godawful show, absolutely not. Never," an insider told The Sun. "She's never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy and doesn't care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them."

Meanwhile, Pamela's friend Courtney Love has already condemned the series, writing on Instagram, "I find this so f**king outrageous... It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."

"My heart goes out to Pammy... further causing her complex trauma. And shame on lily James whoever the f**k she is."

Though Tommy, who divorced Pamela in 1998, is looking forward to the upcoming miniseries, he admitted to Entertainment Tonight that the situation in real-life was tough. "The story's actually cool, what actually happened wasn't," he said, adding that "people need to know" what occurred.

You can share this post!

Drake Shatters Chart Records by Securing 9 Tracks on Billboard Hot 100's Top 10

Jeff Bridges Claims His Cancer Has Shrunk 'to the Size of a Marble'
Related Posts
Tommy Lee Waits for Right Time to Be Wingsuit Skydiver

Tommy Lee Waits for Right Time to Be Wingsuit Skydiver

Tommy Lee Flips the Bird at Ted Nugent for 'Domestic Violence Heroin Addict' Branding

Tommy Lee Flips the Bird at Ted Nugent for 'Domestic Violence Heroin Addict' Branding

Tommy Lee Finds It Too Embarrassing to Stay in the U.S. Should Donald Trump Get Re-Elected

Tommy Lee Finds It Too Embarrassing to Stay in the U.S. Should Donald Trump Get Re-Elected

Tommy Lee Admits to 'Drinking Two Gallons' of Vodka a Day Before Checking Into Rehab

Tommy Lee Admits to 'Drinking Two Gallons' of Vodka a Day Before Checking Into Rehab

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

Gayle King Makes No Apologies for Playing 'Third Wheel' on Oprah's Vacations

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Kelsey Grammer Likens 'Frasier' Co-Creator's Death on 9/11 to Gut Shot Ahead of 20th Anniversary

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Tom Holland Praises Zendaya's Sexy Look on Instagram

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs