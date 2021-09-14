 
 

Coldplay and BTS Unveil Release Date for Collaboration Single 'My Universe'

The 'Yellow' hitmakers and the South Korean boy band have spent months hinting that they were working together, teasing cryptic symbols on set-up Twitter account back in June.

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - British band Coldplay and K-pop superstars BTS have teamed up for a new track called "My Universe".

The "Yellow" hitmakers and the South Korean boy band, aka Bangtan Boys, have confirmed the new track will be released on September 24 after months of hints that they were working together.

Alien Radio FM, a Twitter account set up by Coldplay for information about their upcoming album, first posted the teaser for the single with cryptic symbols in June.

In recent months, both bands have expressed their admiration for each other. The "Dynamite" hitmakers performed Coldplay's "Fix You" during an appearance on MTV Unplugged in February and claimed that it was a significant song for them as it helped the group through tough times.

The "Viva La Vida" band took to social media to praise BTS for their rendition of the song and even recommended the septet's 2021 hit "Butter" on May 26.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also revealed he has nothing but "love and respect" for the K-pop mega stars and would be open to a collaboration with the group.

"When it comes to BTS, I just have nothing but love and respect for them. All seven guys, I think they're just cool, stand for good things and sing about cool things," Martin told Popcrush.com on June 8.

"I love the fact that they are so huge and sing a lot in Korean, they don't always have to sing in English. I love them a lot and so if the right song came along, I wouldn't ever say no. I love that band... because I love what they stand for as people."

