Ari Lennox Defends Chloe Bailey After Fan Compares Her 'Pressure' Music Video to 'Have Mercy'
When responding to the 'negative' tweet, the 'Up Late' singer pleads with the Twitter user to delete it because it can create 'unnecessary backlash for both black women.'

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ari Lennox doesn't like it when her fans attack other artists. After one of her devotees compared her "Pressure" music video to Chloe Bailey's "Have Mercy", the "Up Late" singer was quick to shut down the individual and come to Chloe's defense.

Over the weekend, one person on Twitter randomly wrote, "Chloe's new video has over 5 million views while Ari Lennox who has the better song and more tasteful video hasn't even hit 1 million views yet." The user added, "Chloe's light skinned privilege is showing. Thank God she bussed it down, now she has the attention she's been craving."

Having caught wind of the post, Ari fired back, "Please delete that hateful think piece. Its negative and counterproductive and creating unnecessary backlash for both black women. Chloe and her music video legendary and on REPEAT over here." She then stressed, " 'Pressure' is doing just fine."

Ari has since gained praise from fellow singer Ledisi for how she reacted to the "hateful" tweet. "This is why I love @AriLennox and so proud of @chloexhalle they have always been phenomenal in their craft. All of these women are awesome!!! Keep Going!!" Ledisi gushed.

The "On It" songstress then removed her tweet. She, however, set aside time once again to respond to someone else doubling down on the "divisive" sentiment. "Nah colorism is very real and harmful. We can support both artist, and acknowledge that fact," so read the tweet.

In response, the 30-year-old musician wrote back, "But that's NOT what this is, Chloe worked incredibly hard and shouldn't be disrespected." She further explained, "She deserves her flowers. I will not tolerate this divisive s**t."

Not stopping there, Ari made it clear that she doesn't tolerate that kind of comparison. "I'm going to delete that comment to not give that individual anymore life but I said what I said," she emphasized.

