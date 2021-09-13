Tori Spelling Shares First Pics After Being Compared to Khloe Kardashian Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The 48-year-old actress takes to her Instagram account on to treat her online followers to pictures of her from the cockpit, serving the first pics following the accusations.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has posted some photos after being accused of undergoing plastic surgery. The 48-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 12 to share pictures of her from the cockpit, serving the first pics following the accusations.

In the pictures, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum was seen posing inside the cockpit while wearing a captain's hat. She also teased a bit of cleavage as she donned a plunging black top.

"Thank you Captain Chris!" she wrote over one of the pictures. In another snap, Tori jokingly said, "Captain Tori reporting for duty..." The reality TV star appeared to shut down the plastic surgery claims with the pictures as she looked like herself in the new pics.

The pictures arrived after Tori denied getting plastic surgery after she was seen looking so much like Khloe Kardashian during a recent outing. Setting the records straight, Tori explained in the Thursday, September 9 episode of Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live", "First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff, and with contour, she does makeup like no one else."

While Tori admitted that she did "look completely different," she claimed, "I look like I've had a nose job. Like, it's straight now." However, she insisted that "it's all contouring."

Tori sparked the plastic surgery rumors after she looked barely recognized when she stepped out with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles. She donned a fitted denim jumpsuit that she paired with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. As for her locks, she wore blonde wavy locks that she paired with her glam makeup.

Many noticed how much Tori looked like Khloe with her new look. "Tori Spelling morphs into a Kardashian in a rather shocking transformation," one Twitter user wrote at the time. "OK, but why did I think Tori Spelling was Khloe Kardashian?" another person echoed the sentiment.