Tori Spelling Denies Having Plastic Surgery to Look Like Khloe Kardashian: 'It's All Contouring'

During an outing on September 3, Tori sparked plastic surgery rumors as she resembled a lot like the former 'KUWTK' star, but now the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum has addressed the speculations.

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling shocked fans when she came out with a new look earlier this month. During an outing on September 3, Tori sparked plastic surgery rumors as she resembled a lot like Khloe Kardashian, but now the actress has addressed the speculations during a new interview.

Denying that she went under the knife, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum said in the Thursday, September 9 episode of Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live", "First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now." She went on to say, "Her name is Hailey Hoff, and with contour, she does makeup like no one else."

During the interview, the 48-year-old actress admitted that she did "look completely different." Tori continued, "I look like I've had a nose job. Like, it's straight now." However, she insisted that "it's all contouring."

Tori also said that her new glow might also be due to a skin care treatment she recently tried during a trip to Carson City, Nevada. As some people praised her "flawless" skin in a selfie featuring her and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, the actres said, "It could be the exosomes too. So maybe I'm looking younger. They said I looked Snooki's age. She's 33. I'm like, 'I'll take that.' "

Back in 2019, Tori also set the records straight regarding plastic surgery rumors surrounding her since she was young. "The one thing for me that has stuck forever was the plastic surgery thing," she said. "I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more."

"People have been talking about me having plastic surgery since I was 17," she continued. "I remember my dad [producer Aaron Spelling] saying, 'Don't worry. It will go away next week.' But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!"