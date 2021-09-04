Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star opted to don a fitted denim jumpsuit. She completed her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. As for her locks, she wore blonde wavy locks that she paired with her glam makeup.

Tori appeared to be satisfied with her new look as she posted on her Instagram account a picture from the outing. "So not planned ... @laurarugetti," so she wrote in the caption. She also posted a snap with "Jersey Shore" star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

"My Messy Bestie... actually we are the duo you never knew you needed. @snooki you might be my twin flame ( but shorter) love the way we empower each other to be our authentic selves. Xo," Tori gushed.

Upon watching Tori's new look, fans could not help but notice how Tori resembled Khloe Kardashian so much with the look. "Tori Spelling morphs into a Kardashian in a rather shocking transformation," one Twitter user wrote. "OK, but why did I think Tori Spelling was Khloe Kardashian?" another person echoed the sentiment.

"Are there other face choices? Why is everyone starting to look alike," someone wondered in an Instagram comment. Another user added, "She went to the Doc and asked for Khloe's 3rd face." Meanwhile, someone refused to believe that it wasn't not Khloe. "I zoomed in, I zoomed out. That’s Khloe," the person said.

That aside, Khloe is busy promoting her new MTV show, "Messyness" which is set to air on Mondays at 7 P.M. ET/PT. "If I don't own it, people are putting stuff out there that's way worse than what the truth is," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's better to just tell the truth. [Then] you just have to let it go. It's going to be what it's going to be."