Steve Perry Announces First Christmas Album 'The Season'

The former lead vocalist of 'Don't Stop Believin' band Journey is working on a solo album which will be filled with holiday classics to celebrate the upcoming festive season this year.

Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is stocking up on Christmas spirit early by announcing the release of his first holiday album, "The Season".

The project, which will be released on 5 November (21), features eight festive standards, including "Winter Wonderland" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas", which has been released as the album's first single.

Announcing the release on Friday (10Sep21), the "Don't Stop Believin' " singer says, "I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs. I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much."

"When I was recording vocals for I'll Be Home for Christmas, as I was singing, 'Please have snow and mistletoe and presents under the tree...', I was emotionally thrown into standing in my grandmother's house, staring through the door that I always hung (with) mistletoe, and then I saw her beautiful Christmas tree in front of her living room window."

"I had to stop singing because it felt like I was really there. I was a bit stunned. Back home for Christmas is where everyone wants to be!"

Darren Criss, Josh Turner, and Rob Thomas have also announced plans to release Christmas albums this holiday season.