 
 

Steve Perry Announces First Christmas Album 'The Season'

Steve Perry Announces First Christmas Album 'The Season'
Instagram
Music

The former lead vocalist of 'Don't Stop Believin' band Journey is working on a solo album which will be filled with holiday classics to celebrate the upcoming festive season this year.

  • Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is stocking up on Christmas spirit early by announcing the release of his first holiday album, "The Season".

The project, which will be released on 5 November (21), features eight festive standards, including "Winter Wonderland" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas", which has been released as the album's first single.

Announcing the release on Friday (10Sep21), the "Don't Stop Believin' " singer says, "I hope when people hear this record, they're teleported in the same way I was when I recorded all these songs. I hope it brings them back to those golden moments with their loved ones and gives them that feeling of joy and connection and comfort that we all need so much."

  See also...

"When I was recording vocals for I'll Be Home for Christmas, as I was singing, 'Please have snow and mistletoe and presents under the tree...', I was emotionally thrown into standing in my grandmother's house, staring through the door that I always hung (with) mistletoe, and then I saw her beautiful Christmas tree in front of her living room window."

"I had to stop singing because it felt like I was really there. I was a bit stunned. Back home for Christmas is where everyone wants to be!"

Darren Criss, Josh Turner, and Rob Thomas have also announced plans to release Christmas albums this holiday season.

You can share this post!

Noel Gallagher Spent Lockdown Doing DIY Decorations
Related Posts
Journey's Steve Perry Pays Tribute to Late Pal and Legendary Producer Al Schmitt

Journey's Steve Perry Pays Tribute to Late Pal and Legendary Producer Al Schmitt

Most Read
Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video
Music

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

6ix9ine Makes $43 Million in Less Than 2 Months, Wack 100 Claims

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kanye West Tells 'DONDA' Engineer to 'Go Find God' After Firing Him in Leaked Text Messages

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

Grimes Suffers 'Really Bad' Mental Health Issues as People Bash Her Look

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

The Wanted Announce New Music and Reunion for Tom Parker's Cancer Fundraiser

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake Dominate Nominations

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks Slams Lindsey Buckingham as She Denies Getting Him Fired From Fleetwood Mac

Lorde Scraps MTV VMAs Gig as She's Forced to Tone Down Big Dance Number Due to Covid Concerns

Lorde Scraps MTV VMAs Gig as She's Forced to Tone Down Big Dance Number Due to Covid Concerns

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Gabby Barrett Lead Nominations for 2021 CMA Awards

Nicki Minaj Shades 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Over 'Seeing Green' Snub

Nicki Minaj Shades 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Over 'Seeing Green' Snub