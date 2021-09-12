Britney Spears Rules TIME100 Reader Poll

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker becomes the most popular Hollywood celebrity of this year as she is fighting to end her conservatorship and regain control of her life.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has taken the top spot in this year's (21) TIME100 reader poll.

The pop superstar grabbed four per cent of the vote as readers picked the most influential people of 2021.

A spokesperson for the publication says, "She dominated the news cycle this year as a fan-led campaign to end her 13-year conservatorship under her father gained momentum, with people around the world calling to #FreeBritney."

"Spears spoke openly in court for the first time in June about her circumstances, alleging she'd been subject to 'abusive' conditions, and her legal battle for autonomy highlighted a system that many disability rights advocates have long fought to reform."

Health Care Workers came in second place with 3.1 per cent of the vote, followed by Vaccine Developers, BTS, and U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

The full TIME100 list will be unveiled next week (beg13Sep21).

Britney Spears is close to regaining control of her life as her father Jamie Spears agreed to step down as a conservator and later filed petition to end her conservatorship altogether.

He said the singer should be able to manage her own affairs without a court-ordered guardian since she was allowed to hire her own lawyer.

Jamie handled Britney's affairs along with co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Jodi hasn't commented on Jamie's petition, but the two have been embroiled in a spat after Britney accused her handlers of abuse.

Jamie and Jodi blamed each other after Britney claimed she was banned from getting married and having any more kids.

They also called each other out, refusing to take responsibility for Britney's 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold, which led to the superstar being placed in a permanent conservatorship back in 2008.

While Britney told the court that she wanted to be freed from conservatorship, Jodi insisted the star wanted her to stay.