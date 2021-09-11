 
 

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death

Music

Months after honoring Glenn Johnson with the release of a surprise seven-song EP, the 'Rockstar' hitmaker appears to address the tragic death of his older brother through 'Lonely'.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper DaBaby has marked the anniversary of his brother's death by releasing a new track with Lil Wayne, which appears to address the tragedy.

Glenn Johnson died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound a year ago (2020), and in his new tune, "Lonely", DaBaby opens up about the incident.

"As if I got a reason to act like I'm lonely/ I saw my big brother laid out with his brains blown out/ It's been catchin' up on me/ S**t, how would you act if your bro took his life?" he raps.

The "Rockstar" hitmaker previously honored his late brother with the release of his surprise seven-song EP, "My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G)", in November 2020. It featured the track "Brother's Keeper", which detailed the siblings' struggles growing up and urged fans to "never let depression go unchecked."

Johnson reportedly shot himself in Charlotte, North Carolina, hours after he posted a video, during which he was visibly upset and crying about the way his life had turned out. In the clip, he could be seen holding a firearm in a car.

Following his passing, DaBaby alluded to his brother having suffered from depression, posting on Twitter, "If you can't get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse to get help, MAKE em get treated anyway. You suffer from PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] take that s**t serious & get help! I'm bouta get a therapist my d**n self! #LongliveG [sic]."

DaBaby's seven-song EP included collaborations with Meek Mill, Polo G and NoCap, and Toosii.

