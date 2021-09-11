 
 

Jennifer Lawrence Debuts Baby Bump in First Outing Since Pregnancy News

The 'Silver Linings Playbook' actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, is dressing her growing baby bump in a floral jumpsuit while pictured in New York City.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lawrence has begun to show signs of pregnancy after it was revealed that she is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Her baby bump was visible when she was spotted in New York earlier this week.

The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out for the first time since the pregnancy news on Thursday, September 9. During the outing, the soon-to-be first-time mother dressed her baby bump in a white T-shirt topped with a floral jumpsuit.

The blonde beauty appeared to be accompanied by a female pal when walking the streets of New York City, while her husband was nowhere in sight. She completed her chic look with pink jelly sandals and black cat-eye sunglasses, while also wearing sunglasses and carrying a brown leather purse.

The picture surfaced several days after news broke on Wednesday that Jennifer is currently pregnant with her first child with Cooke. A representative for the Katniss Everdeen of "The Hunger Games" film series later confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Jennifer and Cooke began dating in 2018 and got engaged after only several months of dating in February 2019. They tied the knot in a private ceremony that October in Rhode Island.

The pair, who are notoriously private about their relationship, were hit with rumors of marital trouble earlier this year. At the time, Star quoted a supposed friend of the actress who said that the 31-year-old's "bored being a stay-at-home wife" after toning down her partying habit since she married Cooke.

Detailing the couple's routines as saying, "He goes to work and she stays home, exercises, and does online shopping. It's uneventful," the source added that Jennifer missed her old life and prefers to go outside, but her husband allegedly loves being at home in free time.

