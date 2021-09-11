 
 

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is clashing with her neighbors at Hidden Hills, California as they object to her home makeover plans that include building a bunker.

  • Sep 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian latest building work plans at her Hidden Hills home in California have sparked a legal war with her neighbours.

The reality TV star is hoping to construct a bunker at her pad, and locals are far from happy.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, one neighbour is asking a judge to halt the dangerous building work, claiming the property sits near several high-pressure gas lines and insisting her plans are a huge threat to the community.

Kim's new nemesis alleges the plans include a vault, a subterranean "wellness center," and an underground parking structure, as well as the addition of a detached guardhouse to the property.

Several neighbours have reportedly fired off legal letters to Hidden Hills Association officials, urging them to nix Kim's plans, insisting if they let her proceed they will be allowing her to "flatten two hills."

  See also...

They also argue her plans will destroy the "natural and rustic country setting" of the area.

In the lead neighbour's lawsuit, he recalls the tragedy of the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion in California in 2010, when "people lost their lives and many homes were destroyed when the 30-inch high-pressure transmission pipe exploded."

He is asking for an injunction to stop all construction on the project.

A judge will now decide if the building work can continue.

Kim Kardashian is also facing legal woes with former employees. She was accused of denying them proper meals, rest breaks, and overtime pay.

The reality TV star denied any wrongdoings, saying any issues should be addressed to the third-party vendor through which she hired and paid the staff.

