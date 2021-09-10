 
 

Jaheim Busted on Animal Cruelty Charge After Allegedly Starving Dozens of Dogs in New Jersey Home

WENN/Aaron Settipane
According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, some of the canines are found inside crates that are 'partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces.'

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jaheim had a major run-in with the law. It was reported that the "Finding My Way Back" crooner got arrested and slapped with a charge of animal cruelty after he allegedly starved dozens of dogs in his home in New Jersey.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, officers from the Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to a report of "a puppy in distress" on Monday, September 6. The officers later found six canines in separate animal crates "in the driveway of a Chamberlain Drive residence."

"One of the dogs located was initially unresponsive in a water filled crate and subsequently had to be euthanized," Somerset County Prosecutor's Office further explained in a statement released on Facebook. "Additional dogs were found inside of separate crates which were partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces."

The 44-year-old R&B star was then placed under arrest outside the Hillsborough home. However, after putting the singer in handcuffs, police found more animals in distress at the property. As cops cared for the dogs found outside, they heard barking coming from inside the house. When they entered, they found nine additional dogs "in varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water."

Two of the dogs were later taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic due to their poor conditions. The surviving dogs were then transported to Long Hill Kennel in Hillsborough.

Prosecutors noted that twelve of the dogs, including the one that was euthanized, were mixed-breed pit bull terriers. The other two were American Staffordshire terriers and one was a mixed breed boxer.

Jaheim has since been charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal. He was booked into the Somerset County Jail on Thursday, September 9, pending a court hearing. It remains unknown whether he has hired an attorney for this case.

