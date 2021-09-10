 
 

Phil Collins No Longer Able to Play Drums Due to Medical Issues

Phil Collins No Longer Able to Play Drums Due to Medical Issues
In a new interview, the drummer of rock band Genesis reveals that he passes his role to his 20-year-old son Nic Collins as he 'can barely hold a stick' with his hands.

AceShowbiz - Phil Collins is getting candid about his gradually degrading health. In a new interview, the drummer and singer of Genesis revealed that he is no longer able to play drums as he "can barely hold a drumstick."

When making an appearance on BBC Breakfast with his band to talk about their reunion tour after postponing the show last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 70-year-old British musician said that he passed his role as the group's drummer to his 20-year-old son Nic Collins. "I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way," he explained.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating," Phil confessed. On the reason why, the rocker went on to add, "Because I'd love to be playing up there with my son." When asked if he's able to do any sort of drumming at the moment, he responded, "No."

Though Phil is no longer drumming, he would still perform with Genesis and provide vocals for the band. However, the artist, who first joined Genesis in the '70s, also implied that this might be his last time touring.

"We're all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed," Phil shared. The eight-time Grammy winner went on, "I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road anymore."

Phil had a series of fractures over the years. In 2015, he underwent back surgery which left him with nerve damage. At the time, he admitted that he felt like he was walking "on sticks" due to the procedure.

"I don't know if I'll ever be fit enough to play the drums again on tour," Phil said during a 2016 interview with Billboard. "My left arm has changed, it's a neural thing. The back surgery I had was great. I mean, how good can surgery be?"

