Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album

Sharing a throwback photo of himself, the 'Perfect' hitmaker explains that it was taken in the Worlds End pub up in Finsbury Park, just after he signed his publishing deal, in 2011.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has marked the 10th anniversary of his first album by sharing a photo of himself taken in 2011, just before he hit it big with break-out single "The A Team".

The grateful star, who is now one of the world's most successful musicians, admits everything that has happened to him is beyond his wildest dreams.

Now 30, Ed offered up the throwback Thursday picture on Instagram and added the caption, "This is me 2011 in the Worlds End pub up in Finsbury Park, just after signing my publishing deal."

"I lived all over London back then, wherever anyone would have me, but Finsbury is where I'd spend most of my evenings coz of the open mic nights there run by my mates [sic]. I first moved up in 2008 and on my first night got inspired to write my song 'The City', which was the first song written and recorded for my debut album '+' (or 'Plus' if you use google)."

"It's been 10 years since the release of '+', today is the day it came out. I've been making music for a very long time but I guess your major label debut counts as the start in the industry, so I'm officially a decade in as of now."

"All I ever wanted was to have a gold album and to sell out Shepherd's Bush empire [sic], I never thought my career would go past that to be honest, and if I got that, I'd be chuffed."

He continued, "When '+' came out, it went gold in the first week and I played to a sold out Shepherd's Bush 3 weeks later. Ever since then everything that has come my way has been an added bonus, it's been an incredible journey so far, and way beyond my wildest dreams. And it all started with an album recorded in Windlesham. Happy birthday '+', and thank you to everyone keeping it alive, it's not my album anymore it's yours, and I'm honoured for it to be so many moments and memories for so many people."

