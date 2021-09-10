 
 

Elton John and Lil Nas X Perfectly Channel Each Other in New Uber Eats Ad

In the hilarious 'Tonight I'll Be Eating' campaign, Nas X wears John's 'Crocodile Rock' feather costume while the latter wears the 'Montero' artist's famous pink cowboy outfit.

AceShowbiz - Elton John and Lil Nas X have delivered a headline-making commercial for Uber Eats. In the "Tonight I'll Be Eating" campaign, the English musician and the "Industry Baby" rapper perfectly channel each other by swapping their iconic outfit.

In one clip, Nas X can be seen wearing John's "Crocodile Rock" feather costume that the latter wore on "The Muppet Show" in 1977. John, on the other hand, wears the hip-hop star's cowboy outfit that he donned at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The pair later compliment each other's look. "You look amazing," the 74-year-old told Nas X, to which the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" singer replies, "No, you look amazing."

  See also...

In another video, John and Nas X discuss what they will be ordering for dinner while riding coin-operated kid rides. Once the Brit realizes that he runs out of money, he tells the MC, "Spare a pound?... I don't have any money." The latter, however, refuses to give his pal assistance as he says, "You don't look broke!" in a fake British accent.

Speaking about the collaboration, John said in a statement, "It's been absolutely wonderful partnering with Lil Nas X, one of the most influential voices in pop culture, and with Uber Eats, my faithful favorite for everything delicious." He added, "From taking selfies to deciding to swap looks on set, working together has been a blast."

The feelings were mutual. Nas X claimed that he's "so excited and honored to be working with the legendary Elton John on this Uber Eats campaign." The 22-year-old went on to gush, "We had so much fun on set deciding what's for dinner and trying on each other's most iconic looks. I can't wait for everyone to see it!"

John and Nas X are the latest celebrities to team up with Uber Eats for their "Tonight I'll Be Eating" campaign. Mark Hamill, Patrick Stewart, Simone Biles and Jonathan Van Ness previously appeared on the same commercial.

