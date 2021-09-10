John Mulaney's Ex Allegedly Knows He's Cheating on Her Before Confirming Olivia Munn Romance

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

The stand-up comedian reportedly started messaging other women on Instagram for 'hookups' while he and Anna Marie Tendler had marriage issues during the lockdown.

AceShowbiz - John Mulaney has been accused of cheating on his now-estranged wife before embarking on a romance with Olivia Munn. Anna Marie Tendler, who had been married to the stand-up comedian for nearly seven years, allegedly knew that he was unfaithful during their marriage.

Revealing the news was Page Six. A source who knew Anna told the outlet, "Anna Marie knew he was doing things with other women before he went to rehab in December. And his claims to friends that he was trying to protect her before he went away to rehab were rubbish, she didn't need protecting."

"John was using Anna Marie to protect himself," the source added. "But still, she was very heartbroken that he decided to end her marriage, she was heartbroken how it went down, it wasn't something that she wanted, she wanted to work it out. I am sure this news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for her."

Another insider additionally claimed that John started messaging other women on Instagram for "hookups" during the lockdown. "John really suffered through lockdown last year. Anna Marie moved to Washington, DC, to work at the Smithsonian on a project and he was back in NYC and out of control. He was DM'ing women on Instagram for hookups - whether he went through with anything, we don't know," the individual said.

"By December he'd fallen off the wagon again and was abusing drugs and alcohol. This all followed a pattern - he and Anna Marie would break up and get back together again, he would get wasted and then he'd beg her to take him back," the insider went on. "Sometimes, he told friends that he was so wasted that he had no recollection of even talking to these women."

John announced his split from Anna in May, just days before he sparked dating speculations with Olivia. The comic, who submitted the divorce papers in July, confirmed he's dating "The Predator" star on September 7 when appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers". He said, "I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife... Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia."

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," John further told host Seth Meyers, before revealing, "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

The way John explained the timeline of his relationship with Olivia, however, raised some eyebrows. A celebrity agent who has worked with the actress told Page Six, "I don't think it's any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia's pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months - when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia. It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated."