'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Brendan Morais Apologizes for His 'Sarcasm' About Drama

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brendan Morais, who recently received backlash over his drama with "Bachelor in Paradise" co-star Natasha Parker, has issued an apology. The Massachusetts native removed his post downplaying his drama and shared a lengthy apology on Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 8.

"After taking time to begin to process the events that unfolded over the past few days, I have realized I was wrong on so many different levels," Brendan began his statement. "First of all I removed my last post from my feed. I posted it before the episode aired and had no idea the magnitude of hurt that I caused."

He went on to explain, "My approach to many things in life is sarcasm. In this instance with regard to my post, I was completely insensitive." Brendan also apologized to Natasha, who felt being played by Brendan as he got back together with ex Pieper James on "BiP". "Most importantly I apologize to you Natasha. I hurt you. I am deeply sorry for doing so. I understand that the damage is already done and all I can do going forward is acknowledge the error of my ways," he noted.

As for the current nature of his relationship with Pieper after the show, Brendan didn't explain much. In addition to admitting that he and Pieper had "misunderstandings going into paradise," Brendan wanted people to stop attacking Pieper for the way he acted on the ABC dating show.

"For those of you that felt my actions triggered certain feelings and emotions I am truly sorry," he penned. "Lastly, despite the fact that Pieper and I had misunderstandings going into paradise (and I can't stress this enough) - if you feel the need to express disdain for the situation, please do so at my expense. I am completely at fault. A full statement and apology will follow."

Brendan found himself in hot water after he admitted in the Monday, September 6 episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" that he dated Pieper before the show. Not stopping there, he also insulted Natasha as he said that she didn't have any "prospects" with any of the guys besides himself.