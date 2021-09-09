 
 

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'

Kacey Musgraves Admits to Sob Uncontrollably When Seeking Inspiration to Write 'Camera Roll'
Sharing the story behind her new tune, the 'Follow Your Arrow' hitmaker explains why she regretted her decision to look for inspiration from her camera phone photos.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Kacey Musgraves sobbed uncontrollably as she wrote new tune "Camera Roll" after looking back at great times with her ex-husband on her iPhone.

The "Follow Your Arrow" hitmaker split from Ruston Kelly in July 2020, after less than three years as husband and wife, and while she was mulling over new music for an upcoming album she decided to seek inspiration from her camera phone photos - and immediately regretted the decision.

"I found myself just way back in the camera roll, just one night alone in my bedroom, and I'm like, 'Don't do it, don't do it. Just come back, oh God, now I'm back in 2018, now I'm in 2017...,' " Kacey told Apple Music radio host Zane Lowe.

"What's crazy is that we never take pictures of the bad times; there's no documentation of the fight that you had where you just pushed it a little too far. But it's a mindf**k because you go back and you're like, 'Oh my God, wow, it just paints this depiction of the past that really wasn't there.' Lurking behind these sunset photos is the fight that you had before dinner where we were like, 'This is over.' "

"I just think it's dangerous, but it's like, 'Do you delete the photos?' They're your memories. No... And out came the first line: 'Don't go for your camera roll, so much you don't know that you've forgotten,' and then I was like a snot-nosed kid on the playground that just got pushed off the monkey bars. I literally could not catch my breath, I was sobbing uncontrollably."

