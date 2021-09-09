 
 

Oscar De La Hoya Released From Hospital After Being Hit 'Really Hard' by COVID-19

Oscar De La Hoya Released From Hospital After Being Hit 'Really Hard' by COVID-19
Instagram
Celebrity

After spending three days in the hospital, the former boxer champion says that he 'really can't wait to get back in the ring' following the cancellation of his fight against Victor Belfort.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oscar De La Hoya has returned home after being hospitalized for a few days amid his battle with COVID-19. The former boxing champion shared the news on his social media platform, noting that the virus hit him "really hard" despite being fully vaccinated.

"I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard," the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, September 8. The professional boxer went on explaining his current condition, "I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it."

  See also...

After testing positive for the coronavirus, De La Hoya pulled out of his fight against former UFC champ Victor Belfort. The two were set to square off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 11. However, it remains unclear whether the fight will be postponed to a later date.

On September 3, De La Hoya posted a video of himself in his hospital bed, announcing that he contracted the virus. In the clip, the athlete, who won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics just after he had graduated from high school, appeared short of breath as he asked directly to the camera, "What are the chances of me getting COVID? I've been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my a**?"

Along with the video, De La Hoya wrote, "I wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted COVID and am not going to be able to fight next weekend." The father of five continued explaining, "Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support." He then concluded his post as saying, "I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."

You can share this post!

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio Warn of Apocalypse in First 'Don't Look Up' Teaser Trailer

Jennifer Lawrence's Rep Confirms She's Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Related Posts
Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose

Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose

Oscar De La Hoya Trolled for Appearing High During Triller Broadcast

Oscar De La Hoya Trolled for Appearing High During Triller Broadcast

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says