Prince Albert Pours Cold Water to Marriage Riff Rumors: Princess Charlene Didn't Go Into Exile

WENN Celebrity

Following his return from a South African trip to see his former Olympic swimmer wife, the Prince of Monaco insists that she was forced to extend hers after falling ill.

Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Albert of Monaco has shot down reports his marriage to Princess Charlene is in trouble, insisting her extended absence is due to illness.

The royal couple has spent months apart leading to speculation its union is on the rocks, but now Albert reveals his wife was forced to extend a trip to her native South Africa after falling ill on a charity trip.

The Prince has just returned from a trip to see the former Olympic swimmer, who has been in South Africa since May, and insists their marriage is as strong as ever.

"She didn't leave Monaco in a huff!" the Prince told People. "She didn't leave because she was mad at me or at anybody else. She was going down to South Africa to reassess her foundation's work down there and to take a little time off with her brother and some friends. It was only supposed to be a week-long, 10-day maximum stay."

Albert explained she's still there because "she had this infection," as a result of which "all these medical complications arose." He went on to stress, "She didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

Prior to the Prince's trip to see his sick wife, Charlene hadn't seen the couple's six-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, since June.

On the reason why Albert did not address rumors about their marriage sooner, the Prince stated, "I was concentrating on taking care of the kids." He added, "And I thought it would just probably go [away]. You know if you try to answer everything that comes out then you're constantly [responding], you're wasting your time."