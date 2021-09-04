Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

WENN Celebrity

The former boxing champ shares a post from the hospital bed, telling his followers that he's forced to call off his return to the ring following Covid-19 diagnosis.

Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya is battling COVID in hospital and has cancelled his big fight comeback.

The star shared the news on Friday (03Sep21), eight days before he was due to return to the ring to fight former UFC champ at Vitor Belfort at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Posting a video of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter, Oscar wrote alongside it, "I wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted COVID and am not going to be able to fight next weekend."

"Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support."

He added, "I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."

In the clip, the athlete, who won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, just after he had graduated from high school, appeared short of breath as he asked directly to camera, "What are the chances of me getting COVID? I've been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my a**?"

The bout with Belfort would have marked Oscar's first fight since 2009.

George Lopez was quick to send well wishes, "Oscar, get better brother ! Love you." Shanna Moakler also left a similar message, "You got this champ! We are rooting for you."