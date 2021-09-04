 
 

Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital
WENN
Celebrity

The former boxing champ shares a post from the hospital bed, telling his followers that he's forced to call off his return to the ring following Covid-19 diagnosis.

  • Sep 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former boxing champ Oscar De La Hoya is battling COVID in hospital and has cancelled his big fight comeback.

The star shared the news on Friday (03Sep21), eight days before he was due to return to the ring to fight former UFC champ at Vitor Belfort at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Posting a video of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter, Oscar wrote alongside it, "I wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted COVID and am not going to be able to fight next weekend."

"Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support."

  See also...

He added, "I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."

In the clip, the athlete, who won a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, just after he had graduated from high school, appeared short of breath as he asked directly to camera, "What are the chances of me getting COVID? I've been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my a**?"

The bout with Belfort would have marked Oscar's first fight since 2009.

George Lopez was quick to send well wishes, "Oscar, get better brother ! Love you." Shanna Moakler also left a similar message, "You got this champ! We are rooting for you."

You can share this post!

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party
Related Posts
Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose

Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose

Oscar De La Hoya Trolled for Appearing High During Triller Broadcast

Oscar De La Hoya Trolled for Appearing High During Triller Broadcast

Most Read
Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star
Celebrity

Keith Urban's Production Manager Dies After Getting Injured While Setting Up Stage for Country Star

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

Salma Hayek Flaunts Her Curves in Bathing Suit to Mark 55th Birthday

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Falynn Pina Dubbed 'Sugar Momma' After Buying BF Jaylan Banks Brand New Car

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Cardi B Blasts Haters Justifying Mercedes Morr's Murder Because of Her Lifestyle

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

John Schneider Asks for Help After His Production Studio Got Hit by Hurricane Ida

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

DJ Envy Doesn't Walk Back Calling Kanye West a 'Clown' Because the Rapper Is 'Really Disrespectful'

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

Rachael Kirkconnell Talks About Being Pressured to 'Stay Silent' on Racist Pictures

Kandi Burruss Grateful She Couldn't Find Her Mom's Gun When She Contemplated Suicide at Younger Age

Kandi Burruss Grateful She Couldn't Find Her Mom's Gun When She Contemplated Suicide at Younger Age