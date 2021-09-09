 
 

Britney Calls Iggy Azalea 'Badass' While Thanking Femcee for 'Kind Words' Amid Conservatorship Woes

Britney Spears gushes over her 'Pretty Girls' collaborator as she is grateful for the female rapper's support while she's fighting to regain control of her life.

  • Sep 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has thanked Iggy Azalea for her "kind words" amid her conservatorship battle as the pair gushed about one another in a sweet exchange on Instagram.

Iggy, who collaborated with Britney on 2015 song "Pretty Girls", has been a staunch supporter of the "Gimme More" star as she fights to regain control of her life from dad Jamie Spears.

And just hours before Jamie filed to end the conservatorship on Tuesday (07Sep21), Britney took to Instagram to thank her pal for sticking up for her.

Sharing a snap of herself and Iggy performing, Britney wrote, "Me and Iggy on stage !!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her... I haven't met her new baby but if she's reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS."

And Iggy as quick to make it clear that the feeling is mutual, as she replied, "I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me) Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible."

"Pretty Girls" was among the setlist for Britney's Las Vegas residency show.

