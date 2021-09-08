Erica Mena Tearfully Addresses Issues With Safaree Samuels During Her Stressful Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The VH1 personality also sets the record straight when it came to rumors that she banned the 'Love and Hip Hop' star from delivery room when she gave birth to their second child together.

AceShowbiz - Erica Mena addressed her split from Safaree Samuels in a new episode of "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta". In the latest episode, the mom of three opened up about issues that she and the rapper dealt amid her pregnancy with their second child together.

Erica was seen recording herself while in the hospital. She explained that the doctor was concerned about her baby and she appeared to blame her pregnancy complications on Safaree.

"There is no doubt that Safaree's recent antics have definitely made me become so stressed to the point that it's extremely unhealthy for a pregnant woman. He's purposely trying to hurt me and make my pregnancy hell. What am I puting my body through by dealing with all this unnecessary bulls**t that could possibly be affecting my unborn child," she said during a confessional.

The reality TV star also shared that she didn't see or talk to Safaree for a week, forcing her to take care everything herself. "It's literally a nightmare for me right now," Erica shared. "I married someone who literally abandoned me. I thought he would get better. I thought this would bring us together closer. But it's obvious that I'm not a concern on Safaree's mind whatsoever and neither my unborn child."

Speaking through tears, Erica added, "It's like everything that's happening is like he wants to reassure me that the divorce decision I made was the right one." Erica, however, revealed that she actually wanted to save her marriage.

The VH1 personality also set the record straight when it came to rumors that she banned Safaree from delivery room when she gave birth to their second child. "I seem to still be getting bashed by this false narrative that I wasn't allowing my ex husband into the delivery room. When that was filed in court it was extremely surprising to me especially because I was in the hospital prior and no effort made to be present at all," Erica wrote on Twitter.

She went on to pen in a separate post, "So let's clear this up once and for all. NEVER did I say or even think to not have him in the delivery room. Maybe due to a guilty conscience or a money-hungry lawyer on that end is what lead for that to even be filed in court. Never been or will be the type to keep him from them."