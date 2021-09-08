Meghan Trainor to Tackle Parenthood and Mental Health in New 'Workin' On It' Podcast

Instagram Celebrity

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker teams up with her brother Ryan Trainor, whom she dubs one of her favorite humans ever, to co-host the audio series set to set premiere in mid-September.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor is launching her own podcast series. The pop star is teaming up with her brother, Ryan Trainor, for the new series, titled "Workin' On It", which is set to set premiere on September 15.

Meghan and Ryan will meet up each week to discuss a broad range of issues, including parenthood, mental health and fame.

Speaking of her co-host for the podcast series, the 27-year-old singer gushed, "Ryan is one of my favorite humans ever. He always keeps me humble and real and I'm so grateful to have a brother/bestie like him. I hope that getting to share our stories will make people laugh with and at us."

In return, Meghan's brother Ryan boasted, "I might be biased, but I think that MEGHAN is the funniest person in the world." He added, "I can't wait for everyone to realize that she's not just 'that Bass girl.' "

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker has six-month-old son Riley with her husband, "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara, and she previously confessed to suffering "a little PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The chart-topping singer gave birth via a C-section and admitted she initially struggled to recover from the delivery, which led to her son spending five days in intensive care after he experienced breathing issues.

"The first week after I came home, I definitely felt like I had a little PTSD - because you finally have the pain of the C-section," she shared. "I would tell my husband, like, 'I still feel them [doctors] inside me digging around.' "