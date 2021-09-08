 
 

Meghan Trainor to Tackle Parenthood and Mental Health in New 'Workin' On It' Podcast

Meghan Trainor to Tackle Parenthood and Mental Health in New 'Workin' On It' Podcast
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker teams up with her brother Ryan Trainor, whom she dubs one of her favorite humans ever, to co-host the audio series set to set premiere in mid-September.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor is launching her own podcast series. The pop star is teaming up with her brother, Ryan Trainor, for the new series, titled "Workin' On It", which is set to set premiere on September 15.

Meghan and Ryan will meet up each week to discuss a broad range of issues, including parenthood, mental health and fame.

Speaking of her co-host for the podcast series, the 27-year-old singer gushed, "Ryan is one of my favorite humans ever. He always keeps me humble and real and I'm so grateful to have a brother/bestie like him. I hope that getting to share our stories will make people laugh with and at us."

In return, Meghan's brother Ryan boasted, "I might be biased, but I think that MEGHAN is the funniest person in the world." He added, "I can't wait for everyone to realize that she's not just 'that Bass girl.' "

  See also...

The "All About That Bass" hitmaker has six-month-old son Riley with her husband, "Spy Kids" star Daryl Sabara, and she previously confessed to suffering "a little PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The chart-topping singer gave birth via a C-section and admitted she initially struggled to recover from the delivery, which led to her son spending five days in intensive care after he experienced breathing issues.

"The first week after I came home, I definitely felt like I had a little PTSD - because you finally have the pain of the C-section," she shared. "I would tell my husband, like, 'I still feel them [doctors] inside me digging around.' "

You can share this post!

Selena Gomez Credits Workout for Keeping Her in Good Head Space

Erica Mena Tearfully Addresses Issues With Safaree Samuels During Her Stressful Pregnancy
Related Posts
Meghan Trainor Has No Regret in Giving Up on Breastfeeding

Meghan Trainor Has No Regret in Giving Up on Breastfeeding

Meghan Trainor's Son Couldn't Breathe When He Was Newly Born

Meghan Trainor's Son Couldn't Breathe When He Was Newly Born

Meghan Trainor Reveals Son's Health Issues After He's Newly Born

Meghan Trainor Reveals Son's Health Issues After He's Newly Born

Meghan Trainor Calls Comedy Series Deal With NBC 'A Dream Come True'

Meghan Trainor Calls Comedy Series Deal With NBC 'A Dream Come True'

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split

P. J. Washington Moving on With IG Model Alisah Chanel After Brittany Renner Messy Split