Harry Styles Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Spitting Water at His Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has landed in hot water for his lack of concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After he spat water on stage at his Las Vegas concert, the former One Direction member found himself being labeled "disgusting" by one of his disappointed fans.

The British singer did his "Whale Blow" during his "Love on Tour" show that took place on September 4 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. In a video surfacing online, he was seen chugging water and then spitting it out into the air.

Many on Twitter have since dragged Harry for his antics. "i know all my timeline has stanned harry styles for like 9 years but can you please stop hyping up the fact that he spits and throws water into the crowd as if that wasn't disgusting before a pandemic," one user argued. "if he hadn't drank from the water bottle beforehand and kept his spit to himself just for one whole tour it wouldnt be an issue so dont come for me."

Another individual opined, "now why did harry styles spit water on his fans…. i get he always does that at his concerts/tours but maybe he shouldn't do it now cause we are in a pandemic." A third then chimed in, "i am a directioner but dear god?? harry just spit in front of the crowd? in the middle of the pandemic and he's getting praised because of it? how tf."

Someone else, meanwhile, believes that Harry's "Whale Blow" is "stupid" regardless of the situation. "Covid or not , Harry Styles is fcking dirty," the user fumed. "How can he 'spit water' on people/stage like that. And he has been doing this for years and no one stopped such stupid act??"

Backlash aside, Harry must have had a great time at his "Love on Tour" show since his rumored girlfriend Olivia Wilde came for support. Speaking about the "Don't Worry Darling" director's attendance, a source told E! News, "She was so happy and dancing all night! It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song...and having a good time with the people she was with."