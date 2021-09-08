'The Matrix Resurrections' Unveils First Look With Alternate Teasers

Movie

Two days ahead of the full trailer release, the official website of the new 'Matrix' movie offers different versions of the teaser by letting fans choose between the red and blue pill.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alternate reality is not only the concept of the "Matrix" franchise, but also it is adapted into the first sneak peek of "The Matrix Resurrections". Unveiling the first look of the upcoming new installment, Warner Bros. Pictures has debuted several alternate teasers of the movie.

When fans visit the official website whatisthematrix.com, they will be offered two choices between the red pill and the blue pill. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II narrates the clip that follows for the former choice, while Neil Patrick Harris' voice accompanies the clip that follows for the latter choice.

Each option comes with different looks at the movie. Furthermore, each time one refreshes the website and watches the clips, there will be a different set of scenes from the movie as well as a mention of the current time.

While there is an infinite number of variations of the teaser, fans may notice some similar scenes like the one featuring older Neo (Keanu Reeves) preparing to fight as he is being ambushed by a bunch of people. There is also a glimpse of Neo and Abdul-Mateen II's character dueling in a dojo, a helicopter crashing on a building and several other characters.

Things will be put together when the full trailer is released on Thursday, September 9. The official synopsis has been not revealed yet. The movie comes from director Lana Wachowski, who directed the first three movies along with her sister Lilly Wachowski. She also wrote the script along with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Besides Reeves, the returning original stars include Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt. Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Erendira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ellen Hollman and Christina Ricci have additionally been cast in undisclosed roles.

"The Matrix Resurrections" is set to be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on December 22 in the United States.