Caitlyn Jenner Insists She Disagrees With New Abortion Law Despite Support for Texas Officials
The transgender star claims she 'probably' doesn't agree with the controversial restrictive abortion law but she supports the state's rights to make their own laws.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner has split her fans by declaring she supports Texas lawmakers' rights to adopt a restrictive new abortion law.

The transgender icon, who is running against current California Governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election, appeared on CNN on Tuesday (07Sep21), and was asked for her opinion on the controversial Senate Bill 8, which outlaws abortion after the first six weeks of pregnancy - before most people know they are expecting.

Jenner said, "I am for a woman's right to choose but I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. So I support Texas in that decision. That's their decision."

But Caitlyn made it clear she's not actually a supporter of the new legislation, telling CNN anchor Brianna Keilar, "Now, do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you, I actually probably do not agree with the decision."

Texas' new law, which went into effect last week (01Sep21), has no exceptions for pregnancies which occur as a result of rape or incest.

It also allows private citizens to sue officials at facilities suspected of carrying out the procedures - and those who drive them there, including rideshare drivers for Lyft and Uber.

Comedian Sarah Silverman and Bette Midler have already spoken out about Senate Bill 8, with the singer and actress calling on American women to refuse to have sex to protest Texas' controversially restrictive new legislation.

"I suggest that all women refuse to have sex with men until they are guaranteed the right to choose by Congress," she tweeted. "This isn't about guns, speech, money or war. It's about women, their lives, their bodies, and their autonomy."

"That's what allowed the court to do shoddy work, with careless disregard, because who's going to stop it? They only did the thing in the dead of night, without care or effort, because they believe women are so used to being gaslit that of course, they'll just tolerate it."

