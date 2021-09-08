 
 

Lorde and Katy Perry Among Honorees for Variety's 2021 Power of Women Event

The 'Royals' hitmaker and the 'Firework' singer have been announced as honorees along with poet Amanda Gorman among other influential females for the upcoming Power of Women event.

AceShowbiz - Singers Lorde and Katy Perry will be honoured for their philanthropy at Variety's 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles gathering.

Lorde is being recognised for her work with climate change group 350 Aotearoa while Perry and her Firework Foundation charity staffmembers will be feted for working to empower children from underserved communities by getting them involved in the arts.

The upcoming ceremony will make its return as a live event, outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center, on 30 September (21), with poet and activist Amanda Gorman, actress Rita Moreno, and Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey also set to be recognised.

The event - which will be presented in partnership with U.S. women's cable network, Lifetime - celebrates the philanthropy of women working in media and entertainment.

Dungey is on the list for her work with the Children's Institute, and Moreno has impressed with her support of the free medical clinic RotaCare Bay Area/Richmond Clinic near San Francisco, California. Gorman, who read an original poem at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration in January (21), is being honoured for her work with WriteGirl, a creative writing and mentoring organization that promotes creativity, critical thinking and leadership skills to empower teenage girls.

Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming for Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network, said, "Despite the extraordinarily challenging time in our world, the passion that these honourees continue to have in their philanthropic work is incredibly admirable."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Variety in celebrating the honourees and all the powerful women in media."

