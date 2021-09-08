Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime

Instagram Movie

The upcoming movie titled 'Our World' is expected to take fans behind the scenes of Bieber's New Year's Eve concert held late last year amid the ongoing pandemic.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber's "Our World" documentary is heading to Amazon Prime Video this autumn (21).

Michael D. Ratner, who previously directed and produced the 2020 multi-episode YouTube series "Justin Bieber: Seasons", is directing.

According to the plot summary, the film will take viewers "backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the musical icon" as he prepared for his December 2020 New Year's Eve Live concert.

"After a three-year hiatus from a full performance, and with concert venues shut down due to the pandemic, Bieber delivers an electrifying show to close out 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests - and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream," the synopsis reads.

"The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to the show, as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey."

The movie will premiere worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on 8 October (21).

"Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me," Justin shared in a statement.

"This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it's all here."