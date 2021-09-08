 
 

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime
Instagram
Movie

The upcoming movie titled 'Our World' is expected to take fans behind the scenes of Bieber's New Year's Eve concert held late last year amid the ongoing pandemic.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber's "Our World" documentary is heading to Amazon Prime Video this autumn (21).

Michael D. Ratner, who previously directed and produced the 2020 multi-episode YouTube series "Justin Bieber: Seasons", is directing.

According to the plot summary, the film will take viewers "backstage, onstage, and into the private world of the musical icon" as he prepared for his December 2020 New Year's Eve Live concert.

"After a three-year hiatus from a full performance, and with concert venues shut down due to the pandemic, Bieber delivers an electrifying show to close out 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests - and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream," the synopsis reads.

  See also...

"The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to the show, as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey."

The movie will premiere worldwide in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on 8 October (21).

"Performing live and connecting with my fans through music is deeply meaningful to me. Especially during the past year, being able to provide a service and share my gifts to bring some happiness to people during such a sad and scary time has meant the world to me," Justin shared in a statement.

"This film documents an intense and exciting time, preparing for a return to the stage during this season of real uncertainty. Coming together with my team, overcoming the obstacles, and delivering a special show, surrounded by friends and family; it's all here."

You can share this post!

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Lorde and Katy Perry Among Honorees for Variety's 2021 Power of Women Event
Most Read
Optimus Prime Looks Sleek in First Look From 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
Movie

Optimus Prime Looks Sleek in First Look From 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Get First Look at Jason Momoa's New Costume in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Get First Look at Jason Momoa's New Costume in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

'Last Night in Soho' Director Asks Fans Not to Share Spoilers After Venice Film Festival Premiere

'Last Night in Soho' Director Asks Fans Not to Share Spoilers After Venice Film Festival Premiere

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Box Office: 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Shatters All-Time Labor Day Record

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Leslie Odom Jr. Likens 'Many Saints of Newark' Secretive Audition to MCU's

Jane Birkin Calls Off American Film Festival Appearance Following Minor Stroke

Jane Birkin Calls Off American Film Festival Appearance Following Minor Stroke

Benedict Cumberbatch Believes Actors' Sexuality Should Not Affect Their Roles

Benedict Cumberbatch Believes Actors' Sexuality Should Not Affect Their Roles

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Richard Madden: Filming Marvel's 'Eternals' Was 'Just Physically F**king Draining'

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime

Justin Bieber's New Documentary Lands on Amazon Prime