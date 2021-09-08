 
 

Paul Weller Becomes First-Time Grandfather as Daughter Gives Birth to Baby Boy

The 63-year-old Modfather can officially add grandfather to his resume as his oldest daughter Leah has welcomed her first child Kouzen with husband Tomo Kurata.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paul Weller has become a grandfather for the first time.

The 63-year-old Modfather's 29-year-old model daughter Leah Weller-Kurata and her husband Tomo Kurata, 31, have announced the arrival of their son Kouzen, who was born on 31 August (21).

Alongside a snap of the tot's teeny hands, Leah wrote on Instagram, "Our precious bubba arrived. Welcome Kouzen 31.08.21."

The couple announced they were expecting their first child in June.

Alongside a topless snap of Leah cradling her blossoming bump, with her spouse holding a bunch of white roses over her chest and kissing her forehead, she simply wrote, "Mum & Dad."

Paul - who has Leah with The Style Council singer Dee C. Lee - has seven other children.

The "Changingman" hitmaker also has son Nathaniel with his first wife Dee, whom he was married to from 1988 until they divorced in 1994, daughter Jesamine and son Stevie Mac with ex-partner Samantha Stock, and a son called Dylan - named after the music legend Bob Dylan - from a relationship he had with a make-up stylist only known by the name of Lucy.

Paul is also father to twin sons John-Paul and Bowie, and daughter Nova, who was born in 2017, whom he has with second wife Hannah Andrews.

And the former Jam star recently insisted he's done adding to his brood as he opened up on fatherhood in his 60s.

The father-of-eight said in May, "I think eight's a good number. It's my lucky number. But the difference between being 30 and being a dad and being 60 and being a dad is a different mindset."

"You have more patience, and you know, kind of, what to expect. I consider myself extremely, lucky, really, to be able to experience it and how wonderful it is, really. And changing nappies? Yeah, no problem. I've had enough f**king experience."

