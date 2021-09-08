Jesy Nelson Rumored to Rekindle Romance With Ex-Boyfriend Harry James

WENN Celebrity

The former Little Mix member is reportedly giving her relationship with Harry James another chance as she enjoys a romantic getaway with him in the Caribbean.

Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson is reportedly back together with her ex-boyfriend Harry James.

The former Little Mix singer whisked her former flame - whom she split from three years ago - and her sister, Jade, to the four-star Hodges Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua recently so that they could focus on "reconnecting" without the eagle eyes of fans watching their every move.

"Jesy and Harry always got on like a house on fire and Antigua was a great way to reconnect with the privacy of no one knowing who they were," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"Jesy has had her own battles but with her solo career ready to go and her bond with Harry stronger than ever she's really in the best place. He is helping her with her career but also there for her privately. They have both matured a lot since they were last together and have grown very close."

However, news that she and Harry have rekindled their romance will no doubt come as a surprise to fans as just last month the 30-year-old singer said she wasn't looking for a relationship because she wanted to focus on her solo career since leaving Little Mix last year.

She said at the time, "I like waking up and knowing this day is just for me and I don't need to worry about anyone but me. I'm really not looking for a relationship anymore."

Jesy and Harry dated for 16 months three years ago after they enjoyed a holiday together in Mykonos, Greece, in July 2017.

However, things came to an end when Jesy's schedule picked up with Little Mix.

A source said at the time, "Jesy and Harry enjoyed their time together but have decided to call it a day. There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends - just at the moment, it makes sense for them to separate. Jesy is in work mode ahead of the release of Little Mix's new album LM5 and she's happy focusing on performances with the girls and promoting their material."