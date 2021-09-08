 
 

Kaley Cuoco Deletes Karl Cook From Instagram After Filing for Divorce

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress has removed all traces of estranged husband on her social media account, several days after she filed for divorce to end their three years of marriage.

  • Sep 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco has wiped her ex, Karl Cook, from her Instagram page.

"The Big Bang Theory" alum and the 30-year-old equestrian recently announced that they are set to divorce after just three years of marriage, and Kaley, 35, has since removed all mention of Karl from her bio on the social media app.

Her profile did read, "Mrs @mrtancook. Many 4-legged kid. I play pretend. Adopt don't shop - giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. 'What, like it's hard?' "

And now, it simply says, "Yes, Norman," the name of her production firm.

The Instagram change comes after it was revealed Kaley had an "ironclad prenup in place" before tying the knot with Karl in 2018.

A source told Us Weekly, "Her assets are protected."

The pair released a joint statement over the weekend (04-05Sep21) confirming their split.

However, they also insisted there was no "anger or animosity" towards each other.

Their statement read, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The actress submitted divorce papers to the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her marriage on Friday (03Sep21).

Kaley was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for three years before their divorce in 2016.

