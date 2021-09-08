 
 

Elle King's Doula Mom Cooks Up Her Placenta for Eating After Singer Gave Birth to Son

The daughter of Rob Schneider is grateful to her mother London King for helping her, including preparing her placenta for eating, after she welcomed first child.

AceShowbiz - Elle King shared an "appreciation post" for her mother and doula, London King, as she prepared her placenta for eating.

The 32-year-old singer recently welcomed her first child with her fiance Dan Tooker, a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker.

And the music star, who has vowed to tell her birthing experience when she is "ready," has hailed her parent for helping her through the "whole process," including cooking up the temporary fetal organ.

While not medically confirmed, it is thought by some that eating the placenta can raise energy levels, improve the quantity of breast milk a new mother produces, and it could also lower the chances of insomnia and postpartum depression.

Alongside a picture of her mom in the kitchen next to a pan with the placenta inside on the stove, Elle wrote on Instagram, "Appreciation post! My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever!"

"I will get into my birth story when I'm ready...but this person is my best friend. She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for."

"She is seen here cooking my placenta to encapsulate it for all the amazing benefits! I love you @pushlovedoula! We couldn't have done this without you!"

Elle confirmed Lucky's arrival over the weekend (04-05Sep21).

Sharing a picture of the happy family of three, she wrote on Instagram, "Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky! (sic)"

