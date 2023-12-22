Iggy Azalea Mocks Playboi Carti After He Shows Off Sweet Moments With Son Onyx

Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Black Widow' raptress seemingly accuses her ex-boyfriend of being a deadbeat dad after a video surfaces of the 'Magnolia' emcee spending time with their 3-year-old son.

AceShowbiz - It's suffice to say that Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti are no co-parenting well. The Australian artist has appeared to call out her baby daddy for being an absent father after he showed off his intimate moments with their son Onyx.

The mother of one criticized her ex-boyfriend's alleged lack of involvement in their child's life after a video went viral online of the rapper spending time with the 3-year-old. In the VHS-style home video, he looked proud as he was spending time with the little boy at a playground, on the beach, at an amusement park and more.

It's not clear who originally posted the clip, but it was reshared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, which caught Iggy's attention. She sarcastically commented on the post, "Its [sic] cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video. Talented!" insinuating that Playboi doesn't spend enough time with Onyx and thus can fit all of his father-son time into a 2:40-long clip.

Iggy and Playboi started dating in late 2018. They reportedly split in December 2019 while she was pregnant with their first child together. In June 2020, Iggy announced she had given birth to a son.

In October of the same year, the 33-year-old raptress confirmed her single status while calling out her baby daddy. "I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," she said in a statement. Later in December, she claimed that Playboi had cheated on her and missed their son's birth. He later refused to sign their son's birth certificate.

In February of this year, Iggy further opened up about her split from the 27-year-old emcee, who has another child with a different woman. She said on Emily Ratajkowski's "High Low with EmRata" podcast, "I had something happen one day with my son's father and me and it was just like one of those moments where you're just like, I didn't wake up thinking this is what my day would be. But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back. And that was the end of it."

"Don't get me wrong. We had a volatile relationship and you know that, you're not an idiot. You know when something's not working," the Grammy Award nominee explained. "I knew it wasn't working, but I also just had a baby, it was COVID. There were a lot of things to navigate for me at that time and I didn't think I'd be leaving when I left."

