Victoria Beckham Breaks the Internet After Sharing Pic of David Beckham Baring His Butt

Shortly after the former Spice Girls member posts the sexy snap, many of her famous friends leave various comments on it with Donatella Versace simply writing, 'Cheeky.'

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams broke the Internet with her latest social media post. After the former Spice Girls member shared a picture of husband David Beckham baring his butt, many of his followers couldn't help but react to it.

The 47-year-old beauty posted the said snap on Instagram on Sunday, September 5. In the photo, her spouse was seen relaxing in their pool with his Versace briefs pulled down. Alongside the image, the fashion mogul penned, "Happy Sunday, you're welcome!"

Victoria's post has since been flooded with comments from many, including Elton John's husband David Furnish who replied, "Bottoms up!!" Journalist Derek Blasberg quipped, "It's a full moon today!" Donatella Versace, meanwhile, chimed in by simply noting, "Cheeky," adding a winking face emoji.

This arrived four months after Victoria revealed that David wore nothing but his underwear when he took Zoom calls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I wasn't just going to put on an elasticated waistband, I still dressed up (for the virtual appearance). David on the other hand, he would do Zoom calls and have a shirt and a tie on. And from the waist down, he would be in his pants," the mother of four divulged when giving a keynote talk for London Rising 2021 in April.

"I think the people he was on a call with would have been quite surprised if they had seen the full look," Victoria, who married David in 1999, went on explaining.

Having been married for more than two decades, Victoria and David share four children together. They are 22-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham, 19-year-old Romeo Beckham, 16-year-old Cruz Beckham and 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

Earlier this month, David celebrated Romeo's latest milestone by sharing a throwback picture of the two on Instagram. "Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy. Have the most amazing day we love you so much and are so proud of the man ( almost ) that you have become.. Keep being you and never change ( apart from the team you support ). Love you Ro Ro," he captioned the sweet snap. "Love always Dad."