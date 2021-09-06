 
 

Victoria Beckham Breaks the Internet After Sharing Pic of David Beckham Baring His Butt

Victoria Beckham Breaks the Internet After Sharing Pic of David Beckham Baring His Butt
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Shortly after the former Spice Girls member posts the sexy snap, many of her famous friends leave various comments on it with Donatella Versace simply writing, 'Cheeky.'

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham a.k.a. Victoria Adams broke the Internet with her latest social media post. After the former Spice Girls member shared a picture of husband David Beckham baring his butt, many of his followers couldn't help but react to it.

The 47-year-old beauty posted the said snap on Instagram on Sunday, September 5. In the photo, her spouse was seen relaxing in their pool with his Versace briefs pulled down. Alongside the image, the fashion mogul penned, "Happy Sunday, you're welcome!"

Victoria's post has since been flooded with comments from many, including Elton John's husband David Furnish who replied, "Bottoms up!!" Journalist Derek Blasberg quipped, "It's a full moon today!" Donatella Versace, meanwhile, chimed in by simply noting, "Cheeky," adding a winking face emoji.

  See also...

This arrived four months after Victoria revealed that David wore nothing but his underwear when he took Zoom calls amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I wasn't just going to put on an elasticated waistband, I still dressed up (for the virtual appearance). David on the other hand, he would do Zoom calls and have a shirt and a tie on. And from the waist down, he would be in his pants," the mother of four divulged when giving a keynote talk for London Rising 2021 in April.

"I think the people he was on a call with would have been quite surprised if they had seen the full look," Victoria, who married David in 1999, went on explaining.

Having been married for more than two decades, Victoria and David share four children together. They are 22-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham, 19-year-old Romeo Beckham, 16-year-old Cruz Beckham and 10-year-old daughter Harper Seven.

Earlier this month, David celebrated Romeo's latest milestone by sharing a throwback picture of the two on Instagram. "Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy. Have the most amazing day we love you so much and are so proud of the man ( almost ) that you have become.. Keep being you and never change ( apart from the team you support ). Love you Ro Ro," he captioned the sweet snap. "Love always Dad."

You can share this post!

Bobby Shmurda Goes Berserk After Fan Throws Wattle Bottle at Him

Joshua Jackson Explains Why 'Dawson's Creek' Doesn't Need 'Friends'-Style Reunion
Related Posts
Victoria Beckham Claims Beyonce Was Inspired by Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham Claims Beyonce Was Inspired by Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham Proudly Flaunts Glam Makeover Done by Her Daughter

Victoria Beckham Proudly Flaunts Glam Makeover Done by Her Daughter

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

Victoria Beckham Realized Music Wasn't Really Her Passion After Watching Elton John Perform

Victoria Beckham Changes Her Diet After Discovering High Levels of Mercury

Victoria Beckham Changes Her Diet After Discovering High Levels of Mercury

Most Read
Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight
Celebrity

Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata Dead at 18 After Being Knocked Out in a Fight

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Conor McGregor Collapses From Leg Pain at Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Listening Party

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco Seen Getting Cozy With Pete Davidson Days Before Announcing Split From Karl Cook

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan Dubs Alyssa Milano and Other Stars 'Moron' for Speaking Out Against Texas Abortion Law

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Lil Nas X Sarcastically Apologizes to Boosie Badazz for His Pregnancy Pics

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Tom Brady Offers Tribute to David Patten Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant Heartbroken by Death of Wife Joan Washington

Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

Oscar De La Hoya Calls Off Fight Comeback as He's Battling Covid in Hospital

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids on Instagram

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Her Kids on Instagram