Bobby Shmurda Goes Berserk After Fan Throws Wattle Bottle at Him

The 'Hot N***a' rapper has to be restrained by his crew as he tries to fight an audience member during Megan Thee Stallion's performance at Made in America festival.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bobby Shmurda could've landed himself in another trouble with the law, no thanks to his short temper. The Miami-born artist almost fought a fan at Made in America festival in Philadelphia over the weekend.

The 27-year-old made appearance at the festival on Saturday, August 4 though he was not scheduled to perform that day. He, however, lost his cool and went berserk after a fan reportedly threw a water bottle at him during Megan Thee Stallion's performance.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the Brooklyn star had to be restrained by his crew as he tried to confront the suspected assailant. He was seen trying to climb over the stage barricade to reach the culprit, but luckily one of the guys got a hold of him and pulled him away from the scene before things further escalated.

Bobby just got released in February this year after serving six years of his seven-year prison sentence for one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession. He is on parole until February 23, 2026. As part of his supervised release, he is prohibited from drinking alcohol, going to bars (non-work related) or hanging out with gang members. He also must take substance abuse tests, and get counseling for anger and aggression.

Following his release, he has been making his return to music. Bobby dropped "No Time for Sleep (Freestyle)", his first song since being released from prison, a few days ago. He was scheduled to take the stage at Made in America festival on Sunday.

Back in July, he opened up about adjusting to life out of prison. "Honestly, it's mixed emotions," he said on Desus and Mero's late-night Showtime show. "Some days is work, and some days it's like, man, I'm home. You know when you can't believe you're home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I'm home. You know. what I'm saying? I'm home."

He continued, "When you come home, you gotta see everything and what's what. What's this? What's that? That's what's really been going on. I'm trying to see what's this and what's that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulse."

