Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Spotted Walking a Dog in NYC Three Months After Rekindling Romance

'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' host and the 'Titans' actress are seen walking side-by-side during the outing as he holds the dog leash nearly the entire stroll.

Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly continued to spend time together after rekindling their romance. Nearly three months after allegedly getting back together following a brief split, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" host and the "Titans" actress were spotted walking a dog together in New York City.

On Friday, September 3, the twosome was seen walking side-by-side with her puppy Fred in between. The pair appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted during the outing while the South African native held the dog leash nearly the entire stroll.

For the out and about, the comedian kept it casual in a white T-shirt, gray utility pants and sneakers. The "Friday Night Lights" alum, on the other hand, looked comfortable in a brown sweater, beige pants, matching sandals, a large animal print bag and dark sunglasses.

Trevor and Minka were unveiled to be in a relationship in August 2020 as they reportedly have moved in together to his place. The couple, however, allegedly called it quits in May before reuniting less than a month later.

"Minka and Trevor have been on-and-off," a source told Us Weekly in June. "Now they're back together. They realized they're both happier being together than apart… They're working on their relationship while just enjoying each other's company… It's not like they're rushing down the aisle any time soon."

Later that month, Trevor and Minka appeared to confirm their reconciliation as they were spotted packing on some PDAs during a double date. After enjoying dinner together, they were seen holding hands and staying close to one another while walking down the street.

Before dating Minka, Trevor was in a romantic relationship with model Jordyn Taylor for three years. The "Almost Human" alum, meanwhile, dated several actors in the past, including Derek Jeter, Wilmer Valderrama, Josh Radnor and Jesse Williams.