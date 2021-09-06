 
 

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley Make First Public Appearance as a Couple at His London Event

The former One Direction member takes the designer shoe buyer to his Horan and Rose Gala at The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire where he helps raise over 800,000 Euros for charity.

  • Sep 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have finally made their first appearance as an official couple. More than a year after they sparked dating speculations, the former One Direction member and his girlfriend were spotted attending his event together in London.

On Friday, September 3, the British singer invited the designer shoe buyer at his Horan & Rose Gala at The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire. At the event, where he helped raise over 800,000 Euros for the Black Heart Foundation and Cancer Research U.K. along with golfer Justin Rose, the musician wrapped his arm around the 24-year-old beauty when they posed for the camera.

Sharing the photo was Amelia on her Instagram page. In the snap, she looked stunning in a black dress featuring a bustier top and beaded skirt. Her famous beau, meanwhile, looked dashing in a white shirt underneath a mustard suit. She captioned the post with a brown heart and wilting rose emojis.

Niall and Amelia were first linked romantically in July 2020 after she posted on Instagram a white-and-black photo of the two during an outing. In the accompanying message, she sent out the same wilting rose emoji alongside black and white hearts emojis.

Of the two's relationship, a source told Daily Mail at that time, "Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her." The source went on, "Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months."

"He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on - and she's told close friends this could be the real deal," the insider continued. "Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased."

Before dating Amelia, Niall was in a romantic relationship with singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld. The former couple sparked romance rumors in February 2018 but called it quits in December that year.

