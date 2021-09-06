'Last Night in Soho' Director Asks Fans Not to Share Spoilers After Venice Film Festival Premiere

WENN/JRP Movie

Edgar Wright pleads with those attending the screening of his new movie at Venice international film event to keep the key plot points secret until the cinema release.

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Edgar Wright has asked Venice Film Festival audiences not to reveal key plot points from his new movie, "Last Night in Soho".

The director's film premiered out of competition at the event in Italy on Saturday (04Sep21), and he was keen to stop spoilers from leaking ahead of the movie's official release next month (Oct21).

He posted a letter to Twitter ahead of the premiere, which read, "In Last Night in Soho, our heroine Eloise goes on a journey. First from the country to the city, and then to another time. I would love the audience to go on that journey too when the film opens on October 29th."

"We purposely pushed the film back to this autumn date, not just so that it can hopefully be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible, but also so the nights would be longer and the audience could go in cold... literally."

"Myself and the cast and crew of Last Night in Soho are so excited to be premiering at the Venice Film Festival and would love to ask you, our first viewers, to keep the secrets within so that others can discover them later. When writing about the film, we'd love everyone who sees it to discover the story along with Eloise."

"So, please, if you can, keep the experience intact for future audiences so that what happens in Last Night in Soho, stays in Soho."

The letter is signed by Wright and the cast, including Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and the late Diana Rigg.