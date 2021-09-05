 
 

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis
Instagram/Chelsea Thompson
Music

The 'Diamond Studded Shoes' singer has been forced to call off her upcoming performances after testing positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

  • Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Yola has cancelled two U.S. shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

A member of the "Diamond Studded Shoes" singer's team shared the news to Twitter on Friday (03Sep21).

"Unfortunately, Yola has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," the tweet read.

"She is fully vaccinated, feeling ok with only mild symptoms at this time. However, she will no longer be able to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee today or at Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Sunday. We will keep you all posted on how she is doing ASAP."

The British Grammy nominee was to have appeared at Summerfest on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and at Aspen, Colorado's Snowmass jazz festival on Sunday (05Sep21).

  See also...

She is touring to promote her latest album, "Stand for Myself", which was released on 30 July (21).

Yola, real name Yolanda Quartey, has not yet officially cancelled the next upcoming dates on her tour in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Athens, Georgia.

She is the latest musician to cancel shows after a positive coronavirus test.

Rockers Kiss had to postpone concerts twice after frontman Paul Stanley first tested positive, then bassist Gene Simmons days later.

K-pop stars ENHYPEN missed a show after five of its members contracted the virus while Korn canceled two appearances after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive.

And Slipknot star Corey Taylor announced on 23 August (21) that he had contracted a breakthrough case of the disease and could not make it to a planned convention that weekend.

You can share this post!

'Shang-Chi' Has Been on Marvel's 'Wishlist' for Long Time, Kevin Feige Says
Most Read
Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him
Music

Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast

Cheryl Blasted for Hosting R'n'B Music Podcast