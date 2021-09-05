Yola Scraps Upcoming Shows After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Instagram/Chelsea Thompson Music

The 'Diamond Studded Shoes' singer has been forced to call off her upcoming performances after testing positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Yola has cancelled two U.S. shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

A member of the "Diamond Studded Shoes" singer's team shared the news to Twitter on Friday (03Sep21).

"Unfortunately, Yola has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," the tweet read.

"She is fully vaccinated, feeling ok with only mild symptoms at this time. However, she will no longer be able to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee today or at Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Sunday. We will keep you all posted on how she is doing ASAP."

The British Grammy nominee was to have appeared at Summerfest on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and at Aspen, Colorado's Snowmass jazz festival on Sunday (05Sep21).

She is touring to promote her latest album, "Stand for Myself", which was released on 30 July (21).

Yola, real name Yolanda Quartey, has not yet officially cancelled the next upcoming dates on her tour in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Athens, Georgia.

She is the latest musician to cancel shows after a positive coronavirus test.

Rockers Kiss had to postpone concerts twice after frontman Paul Stanley first tested positive, then bassist Gene Simmons days later.

K-pop stars ENHYPEN missed a show after five of its members contracted the virus while Korn canceled two appearances after frontman Jonathan Davis tested positive.

And Slipknot star Corey Taylor announced on 23 August (21) that he had contracted a breakthrough case of the disease and could not make it to a planned convention that weekend.