 
 

Will Smith Is a Champion of Serena and Venus Williams in First 'King Richard' Trailer

Movie

The 'Bad Boys for Life' star portrays the title character in the biopic about the 'undeterred' father of the two tennis legends who changed the game forever.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Will Smith is taking everyone behind the rise of two tennis legends in the first trailer for "King Richard". A courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures, the video centers on Smith's Richard Williams, who is the father of Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Early in the trailer, Richard is seen as an ambitious father who fights for his children's future. With his perseverance, he is against all odds to keep his daughters off the street by training them hard on the tennis field.

"This world ain't never had no respect for Richard Williams," he tells his daughters in the trailer, as Serena and Venus begin to gain recognition for their talent in the sports community. "But they're going to respect y'all."

  See also...

According to the official description of the film, "based on the true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures' 'King Richard' follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith ('Ali', 'The Pursuit of Happyness', 'Bad Boys for Life') stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green ('Monsters and Men')."

"Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world."

The film also stars Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams and Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott and Judith Chapman taking on supporting roles. The movie is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters on November 19 and on the HBO Max streaming service simultaneously for a month.

You can share this post!

Mena Suvari Shares Why She Kept Her Abuse From 'American Pie' Cast

HGTV Star Ty Pennington 'Glad' to be Engaged to Girlfriend Kellee Merrell
Related Posts
Will Smith Settles Lawsuit Over Biopic of Serena and Venus Williams' Father

Will Smith Settles Lawsuit Over Biopic of Serena and Venus Williams' Father

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Serena Williams' Father Sued Over Will Smith Movie

Liev Schreiber Joins Biopic About Serena Williams' Coach Father

Liev Schreiber Joins Biopic About Serena Williams' Coach Father

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton to Channel The Williams Sisters in 'King Richard'

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton to Channel The Williams Sisters in 'King Richard'

Most Read
JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie
Movie

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Joaquin Phoenix Unveils Major Transformation for New Film 'Disappointment Blvd.'

Joaquin Phoenix Unveils Major Transformation for New Film 'Disappointment Blvd.'

Jennifer Garner Excited to Dive Into 'Yes Day' Sequel and Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Garner Excited to Dive Into 'Yes Day' Sequel and Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix