K. Michelle Claims COVID-19 Vaccine and Silicone Will Make Her 'Extremely Sick'

The 'Love 'Em All' singer, who has been vocal about her cosmetic surgery journey, reveals that there might be critical consequences in her body if she takes the vaccine because it doesn't 'mix well' with silicone.

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - K. Michelle has a particular reason why she has yet to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The "Love 'Em All" singer, who has been vocal about her cosmetic surgery journey, claimed that the vaccine and silicone will make her "extremely sick" because they don't "mix well."

The 39-year-old spoke out about the matter during a recent Facebook Live. "Silicone and the vaccine don't mix well together," she began her video. "It makes you extremely sick. So, I have to make a decision about fighting a sickness when I'm just getting healthy again and the chances of what the vaccine might do to me."

" 'Cause you'll never fully get silicone out of your body," the musician then warned her fans. "This is something you're stuck with for the rest of your life, which is why I try to talk to women and let them know that the girls you see are sick. It's not what you think it is."

"But, yeah. Sixteen surgeries later, four blood transfusions later," the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star concluded her message. "Yea I'm not gonna be myself - but, y'all don't care until somebody die."

Michelle has previously opened up about complications she had to face as a result of illegal injections. When speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, she divulged that she had a man in Atlanta inject her hips and butt with silicone.

"He wasn't a doctor - it was black market, it was these 'hydrogel' injections - that's what they were being called," she explained. "When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that's when I decided, 'I'm getting it done.' "

Although she's been happy with the results for around five years, in 2017, Michelle started to have health problems like migraines, fatigue and terrible pain in her back and legs that prompted her to undergo several surgeries and blood transfusions. "Now we know the outcome of these [injections]," she told the outlet. "Before it was up in the air, but now we know the outcome, that your body cannot handle foreign objects in it."